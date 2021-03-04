Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of WACLY stock opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.41. Wacoal has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

