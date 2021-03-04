Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of WACLY stock opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.41. Wacoal has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wacoal Company Profile
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.