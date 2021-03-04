W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WWHC stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89. W World has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

