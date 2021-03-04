W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WWHC stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89. W World has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
About W World
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for W World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.