Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YGRAF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.75 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.