CIBC Increases Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target to C$2.50

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.54.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.