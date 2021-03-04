Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$10.75 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB set a C$11.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

HBM stock opened at C$8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

