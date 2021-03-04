Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$8.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TSE:EDR opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.90. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. Insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $760,550 in the last ninety days.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

