BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRT opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

