Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Gabelli cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

