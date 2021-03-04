Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Decreased by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of DRNA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 104,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

