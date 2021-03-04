Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

KWR opened at $270.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 750.66 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

