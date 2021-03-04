DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post sales of $482.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.40 million. DexCom posted sales of $405.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DXCM opened at $368.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

