LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,523 shares of company stock worth $6,295,180 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

