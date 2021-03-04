Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.