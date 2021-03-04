Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

SCHN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $42.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 527,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

