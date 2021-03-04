Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

PROF stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

