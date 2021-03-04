Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.00 ($85.88).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €75.94 ($89.34) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.59 and a 200-day moving average of €72.45.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.