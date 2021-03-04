Laurentian Cuts Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$6.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective cut by Laurentian from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market cap of C$623.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$3.42.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

