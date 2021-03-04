CIBC Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$40.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.05.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$37.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

