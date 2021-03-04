Insider Buying: Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Insider Acquires £44,000 in Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

LON:VIP opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.92. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

