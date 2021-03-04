Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Acquires £151.14 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($197.47).
Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 29th, Nick Sanderson bought 23 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).
LON:GPOR opened at GBX 689.40 ($9.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 652.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 633.23. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 897.60 ($11.73).
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.