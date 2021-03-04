Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Acquires £151.14 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £151.14 ($197.47).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Nick Sanderson bought 23 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 689.40 ($9.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 652.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 633.23. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 897.60 ($11.73).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

