Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Insider Martin T. P. Davey Sells 350 Shares

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,386 ($44.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,466.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,532.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

