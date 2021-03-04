inTEST (INTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 439.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

