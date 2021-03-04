Analysts Set Expectations for Algoma Central Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Algoma Central from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TSE:ALC opened at C$15.53 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

