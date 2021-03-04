Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) will release its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WLDN opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.