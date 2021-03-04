Tecogen (TGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.