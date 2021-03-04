Brokers Set Expectations for Translate Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Translate Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 614,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.