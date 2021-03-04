Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Elys Game Technology in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.78 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 58,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $175,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,589.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 201,500 shares of company stock worth $640,990. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.