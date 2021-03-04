Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,302,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.