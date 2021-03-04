Brokers Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.97 on Wednesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

