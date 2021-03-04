Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce sales of $147.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $143.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of LESL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 910,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,468. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.