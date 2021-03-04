Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 849,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

