Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of MODVF stock remained flat at $$7.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.29.
About Melcor Developments
