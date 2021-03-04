Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of MODVF stock remained flat at $$7.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.29.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.