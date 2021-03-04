SHIELD Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $304,240.22 and $86.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,635.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.31 or 0.03143575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00379221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.21 or 0.01044031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.26 or 0.00437715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00376438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.12 or 0.00250062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022750 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

