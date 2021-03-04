Ink Market Capitalization Tops $391,149.51 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $391,149.51 and approximately $64,349.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00487868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00074282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00078913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00082988 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00494552 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

