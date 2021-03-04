Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAYNF remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.