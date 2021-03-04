JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.75

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 359,937 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

