Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $398.88

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 398.88 ($5.21) and traded as high as GBX 481.80 ($6.29). Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) shares last traded at GBX 476.60 ($6.23), with a volume of 642,019 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 83.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.88.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

