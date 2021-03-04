De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.97

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.97 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.30). De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 614,455 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £339.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.97.

In other news, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

