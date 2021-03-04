Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.15

Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.15 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 55.33 ($0.72). Inland Homes plc (INL.L) shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 325,783 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £132.36 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

About Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 7,796 plots in the south and south-east of England, 2,170 residential plots spread across 405 acres as well as has 892 homes under construction.

