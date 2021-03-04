Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0378 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Reef has a market capitalization of $425.97 million and $170.56 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00782596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00034594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00046592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,339 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

