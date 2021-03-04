Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.02. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.69. 124,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,353. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 178.96 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

