American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 1,973,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,275. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

