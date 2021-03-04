$890.43 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $890.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $928.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $851.00 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $880.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 1,845,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 3.37.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

