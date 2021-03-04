Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in February

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.2 days.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Parkland has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

