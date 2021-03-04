PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PCCWY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

