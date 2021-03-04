Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 46.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
Grid Metals Company Profile
