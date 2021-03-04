Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 46.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

