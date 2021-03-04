Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as high as C$6.11. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 65,510 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on DXT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$396.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

