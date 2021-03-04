Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $689.95

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.95 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 716.50 ($9.36). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 703 ($9.18), with a volume of 221,560 shares.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 689.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

