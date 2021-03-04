Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,285.72

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.72 ($16.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,880.50 ($24.57). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,842.50 ($24.07), with a volume of 1,463,388 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,589.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.72.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.