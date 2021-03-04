Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,285.72

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.72 ($16.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,880.50 ($24.57). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,842.50 ($24.07), with a volume of 1,463,388 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,589.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.72.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

