Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.60

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.60 ($20.71) and traded as high as €25.72 ($30.26). Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) shares last traded at €25.49 ($29.99), with a volume of 258,184 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.22 ($21.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.60.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

